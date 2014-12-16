* Iran main oil supplier as Syrian production fallen
* PM discussed regular arrival of tankers from Iran
* Syrian president calling for enhanced cooperation
(Adds meeting with Rouhani)
BEIRUT/DUBAI, Dec 16 The Syrian government took
steps on Tuesday to ensure oil imports from major ally Iran will
continue to meet its needs as winter approaches, sending a
high-level delegation to Tehran for talks with Iranian officials
including President Hassan Rouhani.
Oil production in Syria, which is under U.S. and European
sanctions, has dropped sharply since the start of the conflict
nearly four years ago and insurgents have taken over many energy
installations.
Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halqi visited Tehran to
discuss ways to ensure Iranian petroleum products reach the
Syrian market smoothly and well as other bilateral issues,
Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The two sides discussed "the provision of petroleum products
by ensuring the regular arrival of oil tankers into Syrian
ports", the agency said. It said this was "to ensure meeting the
needs of the Syrian people and avoid any shortages".
In July last year Iran granted Syria a $3.6 billion credit
facility to buy oil products, according to officials and bankers
at the time. Syria also imports oil from Iraq.
Halqi spoke to a delegation of Iranian officials headed by
First Vice President Eshaq Janhangiri, who said Iran was keen to
help in the reconstruction of Syria. He also met with Rouhani
who repeated a call for dialogue and political negotiations to
end the crisis, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.
Halqi also met Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani,
who represents Iran's Supreme Leader on the national security
council.
IRNA said Shamkhani praised "the Syrian government, people
and military's resistance against terrorist groups ... the
recent fruitful gains are a testament to righteousness of the
path taken in Syria".
Iran has sent military advisers to help support the Syrian
army in the war.
The two sides signed agreements to improve the flow of
Iranian goods into Syrian markets, including spare parts for
factories and plants, and said they would expand cooperation on
transport and power projects, SANA added.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Beirut and Mehrdad Balali in
Dubai; Editing by Ralph Boulton)