DUBAI Oct 20 Iran rejected criticism from Saudi
Arabia on Tuesday about Tehran's interventions in unstable
countries in the Middle East, and accused the kingdom in turn of
playing a destabilising role in the volatile region.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham was responding
to comments by Riyadh's foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir, who on
Monday said Iran's military role in Syria disqualified it from
playing a role in peacemaking efforts there.
"The Saudi foreign minister, whose country has taken a
military-led approach and fostered extremism in regional
conflicts ... is not qualified to talk about Iran's role in the
region," Afkham was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran are vying for influence
in the Middle East. Both powers take an active role in conflicts
from Syria to Yemen while blaming the other for fostering
instability and sectarianism.
Jubeir said that by arming Syria's President Bashar al-Assad
and sending "Shi'ite militias" to fight alongside his forces,
Tehran had become an "occupier of Arab lands", as he repeated
his call for Assad to step down.
Afkham in turn accused Riyadh of playing a divisive role.
"The only country that continues to take a zero-sum approach to
regional developments and tries to eliminate other powers is
Saudi Arabia, and this unconstructive approach leads nowhere,"
she said.
