(Adds U.S. says coalition air strike far from site of blast)
BAGHDAD, March 12 Soldiers from an Iraqi army
unit in the western province of Anbar have been killed in what
seemed to be a 'friendly fire' incident, an Iraqi military
officer and a police source said on Thursday.
The military source said 22 soldiers were killed on
Wednesday when an aircraft bombed the headquarters of an army
company on the edge of Ramadi city, Anbar's provincial capital.
The source said he believed the bomb was launched from a
U.S.-led coalition aircraft, but coalition spokesman Lieutenant
Colonel Thomas Gilleran said the only strike it carried out in
the province did not result in any "friendly casualties".
U.S. military officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, indicated that Iraqi security force aircraft were
operating in area where the strike occurred and that U.S.
officials are conferring with Iraqi officials about reports of a
friendly fire incident among Iraqi forces.
One of the U.S. officials said the coalition air strike in
Anbar province on Wednesday was 33 km (21 miles) away from the
area where the alleged friendly fire incident occurred.
UNDERGROUND BLAST?
The Iraq military source said Iraqi aircraft had not
operated in the area for two months. "We don't have any Iraqi
war planes carrying out combat duties in Anbar," he said.
An Iraqi police source said dozens of soldiers had been
killed in what he described as a friendly fire incident, without
identifying the nationality of the aircraft which carried out
the air strike.
Sabah Karhout, head of the Anbar provincial council, gave an
alternative explanation, saying the blast was caused by
explosives planted in an underground tunnel beneath the military
headquarters.
Iraqi forces have been struggling for more than a year to
push back Islamic State militants who control most of the Sunni
Muslim Anbar province and swept through northern and central
Iraq last June.
The army, backed by militia forces, has launched an
offensive to drive Islamic State out of Tikrit, north of
Baghdad, but the militants fought back in Anbar on Wednesday,
launching at least 13 suicide car bomb attacks on army
positions.
The military source said Wednesday's air strike came after
officers appealed for aerial support in response to those
attacks.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Saif Hameed in Baghdad, and
Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)