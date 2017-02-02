(Recasts with EASA denial)
BAGHDAD Feb 2 The European Aviation Safety
Agency denied a report on Iraqi state TV on Thursday that it had
lifted a ban on Iraqi Airways entering European airspace.
Iraqi State TV had earlier cited Iraq's transport minister
Kadhim al-Hamami saying the agency had removed the airline from
a European blacklist.
"As far as EASA is aware, no update of this list has been
performed since last December," a spokesman for the
Cologne-based agency said in an email.
There was no one immediately available to comment from the
ministry or the television station, which later stopped running
the story in its news updates.
The national carrier was banned from flying to Europe in
2015 because it did not meet International Civil Aviation
Organization safety standards.
