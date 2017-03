BAGHDAD Nov 9 Iraqi military forces reached the centre of the northern city of Baiji on Sunday in an attempt to break an Islamic State siege of the country's biggest refinery nearby, an army colonel and a witness said.

The troops entered from the south and west and took over the al-Tamim neighbourhood and city centre, said the colonel. Baiji resident Sultan al-Janabi told Reuters by telephone from his house that clashes have been raging since the advance.

