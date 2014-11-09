* U.S. has no information indicating Baghdadi was wounded
* U.S. to retrain Iraqi security forces
* Government forces make advances after U.S. air strikes
(Adds comments from U.S. spokesman)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Nov 9 Iraqi military forces reached the
centre of the northern city of Baiji on Sunday in an effort to
break an Islamic State siege of the country's biggest refinery,
triggering fierce clashes with the militants, according to an
army colonel and a witness.
Separately, contradictory reports emerged over the fate of
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after U.S.-led air
strikes against the group in at least two locations in Iraq on
Friday night.
The United States said it had no information to indicate
Baghdadi had been hit. State television cited reports that
Baghdadi had been wounded. It gave no further details.
Baghdadi's fighters seized much of northern Iraq five months
ago in a lightning offensive which also saw them capture the
city of Baiji and surround its oil refinery, halting production
and besieging a detachment of government troops there.
The colonel said Iraqi troops entered Baiji, a city of about
200,000 people, from the south and west and took over the
al-Tamim neighbourhood and city centre.
Islamic State had placed bombs along roads in Baiji and
deployed snipers to keep government forces from advancing,
tactics used in other cities held by the ultra-hardline Sunni
group, which controls swathes of both Iraq and Syria.
"The areas taken so far are 6 km (4 miles) away from Baiji's
refinery," the colonel said, adding 12 militants had been
killed.
Baiji resident Sultan al-Janabi told Reuters by telephone
from his house that clashes had been raging since the advance,
the first time security forces reached the city centre since
launching a new encirclement strategy at the end of last month.
BAGHDADI'S FATE UNCLEAR
Major Curtis Kellogg, spokesman at the U.S. military's
Central Command, said it had no information to corroborate press
reports that Baghdadi was wounded in any strike on the city of
Mosul in the north and al-Qaim to the west.
"We cannot confirm that Baghdadi was present when we struck
the convoy near Mosul on Friday night," he said.
"We conducted two airstrikes near Al Qaim Friday evening
destroying an ISIL armoured vehicle and two ISIL checkpoints but
we're not aware of another gathering of ISIL leaders in Al
Qaim."
ISIL is the acronym of another name for Islamic State.
A Twitter account claimed Baghdadi had been wounded but
other accounts that support Islamic State said the report was
untrue.
A member of western Anbar Province's security committee said
he had heard unconfirmed reports that Baghdadi had been wounded
and moved to Syria. Several other Anbar officials gave
contradictory reports on Baghdadi's fate.
Even if Baghdadi were killed, Iraq would still face the
challenge of defeating a group which quickly defeated its
military in the north in June and is determined to expand a
self-proclaimed caliphate.
The United States, which fought Islamic State's predecessor
al Qaeda during the American occupation of Iraq, will send up to
1,500 more troops to train Iraqi forces. Britain also plans to
send trainers.
U.S. air strikes, launched after Islamic State beheaded
Western hostages, have slowed down the Sunni insurgents and
enabled Iraqi security forces to make some gains.
POLICE GENERAL KILLED
On Friday night, a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with
explosives into a Humvee transporting senior police commander
General Faisal Malik, one of the supervisors of the campaign
against Islamic State militants surrounding the refinery. The
general and two policemen were killed.
The truck used in the attack was armoured, the army colonel
and a provincial police command centre said, suggesting Islamic
State had seized it from defeated Iraqi troops. Tanks and
anti-aircraft weapons have also been taken.
The army colonel estimated that Iraqi forces had taken about
40 percent of the city centre. That could not be independently
confirmed.
Iraqi security forces have used helicopters to attack
Islamic State insurgents surrounding the refinery.
But months of operations have failed to rescue comrades
trapped inside and ensure the strategic site will not fall into
the hands of Islamic State, who have used oil and fuel to fund
their self-proclaimed caliphate.
Iraqi oil industry officials estimate Islamic State is
making multimillion-dollar profits from the illegal trade.
Government forces, including counter-terrorism units, inside
the compound have been surviving on airdrops as military forces
outside tried to drive Islamic State militants away.
The Baiji refinery was producing around 175,000 barrels per
day before it was closed, a senior Iraqi official said in June.
Iraq's domestic daily consumption is estimated at
600,000-700,000 bpd.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Dominic
Evans and Eric Walsh)