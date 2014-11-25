BAGHDAD Nov 25 Islamic State insurgents battled
Iraqi forces in the centre of Baiji on Tuesday, a week after the
army broke their prolonged siege of the country's largest oil
refinery just outside the town, an army officer and residents
said.
The renewed fighting in Baiji by the Islamist militants, who
control thousands of square miles of territory in Iraq and
Syria, appeared aimed at reimposing that stranglehold around the
sprawling oil facility 2 miles (4 km) to the north.
Islamic State (IS) fighters were present in four of Baiji's
12 neighbourhoods, as well as areas on the perimeter of the
sprawling refinery complex. But the army controlled its southern
approaches, preventing insurgents from surrounding it, according
to a Baiji resident who toured the area.
On Monday an Islamic State video circulated on the Internet
showing its fighters denying that they had been driven out of
Baiji, and what purported to be two suicide truck bombings
targeting the refinery defences.
"Yes, they infiltrated some areas," one of the speakers
said, referring to the Iraqi security forces. "But, God willing,
either they will withdraw or they will be exterminated."
One resident of the town some 200 km (125 miles) north of
Baghdad said IS gunmen launched an attack on Monday night in the
centre of Baiji, advancing into the town's Asri district. There
had also been fighting in the Naft and Kahraba neighbourhoods.
Around the refinery, IS insurgents still held a housing
complex on its western edge and were digging trenches in the
Makhmour hills overlooking the installation from the north,
despite coming under fire from helicopters, the resident said.
To the east, he said, insurgents could be seen crossing the
nearby Tigris river by boat.
Islamic State seized Baiji and surrounded the refinery
during a June offensive when it swept south towards the capital
Baghdad, capturing cities, farmlands and oilfields and meeting
virtually no resistance from Iraq government forces.
Shi'ite militias and Kurdish peshmerga, backed by U.S.-led
air strikes since August, have helped contain the radical Sunni
insurgents and pushed them back in some provinces. But they have
continued to make gains in the western Sunni province of Anbar.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing
by Michael Georgy/Mark Heinrich)