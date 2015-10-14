BAGHDAD Oct 14 The Iraqi army and volunteer
militia fighters, who are mostly Shi'ite, launched an assault on
Wednesday to retake the city of Baiji in northern Iraq from
Islamic State militants, an Iraqi military spokesman said.
Baiji is near the country's largest oil refinery and is only
150 km (90 miles) away from Mosul, Iraq's second largest city
which fell to the hardline Sunni militants of Islamic State in
June 2014.
The city has since changed hands several times in fierce
clashes.
The Hashid Shaabi militiamen and Iraqi army soldiers began
their assault from the south on Wednesday and managed to fight
their way into the center of the city, military spokesman
Colonel Mohammed al-Asadi said.
The force was backed up by air strikes from the U.S. and
Iraqi airforce, Asadi said.
An officer at the regional military command center told
Reuters in July that crude oil storage tanks and pipelines at
the refinery had been damaged beyond repair, while natural gas
tanks and processing facilities, as well as the power station
providing electricity to the refinery, had suffered damage.
It was not immediately clear whether the fighting on
Wednesday against Islamic State, which holds swathes of
territory across Iraq and Syria, had further damaged the
refinery.
