BASRA, Iraq Jan 15 Iraq sent an armoured army
division and a police strike force into the southern oil city of
Basra to disarm residents amid intensified feuding between rival
Shi'ite Muslim tribes, a local official and three security
sources said on Friday.
"This security operation targets areas north of Basra that
have an abundance of tribal clashes and will also include
neighbourhoods inside Basra city in the future," said Jabar
al-Saadi, head of the security committee at the Basra provincial
council.
The majority of crude exports from major OPEC oil producer
Iraq come from southern oil fields around Basra.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Stephen Kalin and Saif
Hameed; Editing by Alison Williams)