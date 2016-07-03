UPDATE 4-Fillon bid for French presidency in chaos as MPs call on him to quit
* French election graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Adds poll, Fillon comments at rally, wife quotes)
BAGHDAD, July 3 More than 82 people were killed and 200 injured in two bombings that hit Baghdad around midnight Saturday, nearly all of them in a blast targeting a busy shopping area as they celebrated Ramadan, police and medical sources said Sunday.
A truck-refrigerator packed with explosives blew up in Karrada, killing 80 people and injuring at least 200. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement circulated online by supporters of the ultra-hard line Sunni group. It said the blast was a suicide bombing. (Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli)
* French election graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Adds poll, Fillon comments at rally, wife quotes)
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 10.06% passive stake in Allot Communications Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Widespread opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs has proved a boon for CrowdJustice, a startup that helps individuals and organizations raise money online to fund legal cases.