BAGHDAD, March 6 U.S.-backed Iraqi forces
captured on Monday Mosul's al-Hurriya bridge, which leads to the
Islamic State-held old city center from the south, a military
media officer told Reuters.
The al-Hurriya bridge is the second bridge in Mosul to be
secured by the Iraqi forces, after securing one located further
south, in the offensive that started on the western part of the
city on Feb. 19.
All of Mosul's five bridges over the Tigris river are
destroyed but their capture and repair would facilitate the
offensive against the militants, who control the northern Iraqi
city since 2014.
Al-Hurriya bridge is one of two bridges that lead to the old
city center, the other one is located further north.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Randy Fabi)