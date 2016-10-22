BAGHDAD Oct 22 U.S. forces at Iraq's Qayyarah
West airfield near Mosul are wearing protective masks after
winds brought fumes from a nearby burning sulfur plant set
ablaze by Islamic State, U.S. military officials said on
Saturday.
"The winds have actually shifted south, so, as a
precautionary measure, the troops at Qayyarah West have donned
their personal protective equipment - continuing their
operations at this point in time," an official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear if the troops had been ordered
to wear the protective gear or if they had elected to, a second
official said.
