UNITED NATIONS, March 10 Iraqi U.N. Ambassador
Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Friday there was "no evidence" that
Islamic State had used chemical weapons in Mosul, where the
militants are fighting off an offensive by U.S.-backed Iraqi
forces.
Alhakim said he spoke with officials in Baghdad at midday on
Friday and "there was really no evidence that Daesh has used
this chemical weapon." Daesh is another name for Islamic State.
The United Nations said last Saturday that 12 people,
including women and children, had been treated for possible
exposure to chemical weapons agents in Mosul since March 1.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)