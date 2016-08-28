DUBAI Aug 28 The Saudi Arabian ambassador to
Iraq, reacting to a reported request by Baghdad that Riyadh
withdraw him, told Al Arabiyah television on Sunday that the
kingdom's policies on Iraq would not change, and Saudi ties with
Iraqi politicians were amicable.
"Frankly I tried to fulfill my duties ... Saudi Arabia's
policies in Iraq will not change," Thamer al-Sabhan told the
Saudi-owned station. "We have a very amicable relationship with
Iraqi politicians that the media does not capture."
"This is not personal issue. What I said to media and to all
Iraqi politicians in the past is that they are limited because
they are under pressure from various sides and from other armies
and political advisors."
Iraqi Shi'ite politicians have made persistent requests that
Sabhan be expelled in reaction to comments he has made about
Iran's involvement in Iraq and claims that Iranian-backed
Shi'ite militias were exacerbating tensions with Sunnis.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad and Hadeel al Sayegh, Writing by
William Maclean)