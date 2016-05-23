BAGHDAD May 23 Iraqi forces clashed with
Islamic State militants near Falluja on Monday while bombing
central districts in the initial hours of an offensive to retake
the militant stronghold just west of Baghdad that could take
several weeks.
Some of the first direct engagement occurred in al-Hayakil
area on the city's southern outskirts, a resident said. Air
strikes and mortars overnight targeted neighbourhoods inside the
city proper where Islamic State is thought to maintain its
headquarters. But the bombardment had eased by daylight.
Residents living in the centre said they had fled to
relative safety in outlying northern areas but roadside bombs
planted by Islamic State prevented them from leaving the city.
Falluja, a longtime bastion of Sunni Muslim jihadists, 50 km
(30 miles) from Baghdad, was the first city to fall to Islamic
State, in January 2014. Six months later, the group declared a
caliphate spanning large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
Iraqi forces have surrounded the city since last year but
focused most combat operations on IS-held territories further
west and north. The authorities have pledged to retake Mosul
this year in keeping with a U.S. plan to dislodge Islamic State
from their de facto capitals in Iraq and Syria.
But the Falluja operation, which is not considered a
military prerequisite for advancing on Mosul, could push back
that timeline. Two offensives by U.S. forces against al Qaeda
insurgents in Falluja in 2004, which left the city badly
damaged, each lasted about a month.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who also faces political and
economic crises in the major OPEC producer, visited a command
centre set up nearby to oversee operations, state television
said on Monday.
Abadi, announcing the offensive in a late-night speech, said
it would be conducted by the army, police, counter-terrorism
forces, local tribal fighters and a coalition of mostly Shi'ite
Muslim officials.
Iraqi officials say the militias, including ones backed by
Iran, may be restricted to operating outside the city limits, as
they were largely in the battle for nearby Ramadi six months
ago, to avoid aggravating sectarian tensions with Sunni
residents.
State television showed footage of armoured vehicles sitting
among palm groves on the city's outskirts, a green tracer glow
emanating from shells and machine gun fire.
Video showed a family standing in the daylight outside a
simple one-storey home, cheering and waving a white flag as a
military convoy passed by.
Iraqi and U.S. officials estimate there are as many as
100,000 civilians still living in Falluja, a city on the
Euphrates river whose population was three times that size
before the war. Besieging the city has created acute shortages
of food and medicine.
The government has called on civilians to flee and said it
would open safe corridors to areas south of the city, but bombs
planted by Islamic State along the roads are complicating
evacuation.
