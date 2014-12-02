BAGHDAD Dec 2 Iraqi ministers agreed on Tuesday
to take a 50 percent pay cut while the country grapples with a
financial crisis brought about by falling oil prices and a war
with Islamic State militants.
Last week the OPEC oil exporter said it had scrapped a draft
2015 budget because of the slide in crude oil prices, which have
sharply cut government revenues as Iraq faces additional costs
of a long campaign against the Islamist militants.
A statement issued after Tuesday's cabinet meeting said the
pay cut would come into effect on January 1 and would last
"until the end of the financial crisis".
