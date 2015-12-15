* Healthcare hammered by wars and sanctions
* Iraqis look to non-governmental organisations
* Government under pressure from Islamic State, low oil
prices
By Ahmed Rasheed and Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, Dec 15 Iraq's prime minister responded
to protests this summer over failing public services by
launching a campaign against corruption and mismanagement, yet
more than four months later there is little sign of improvement
in one key sector: healthcare.
With Iraqis fleeing Islamic State in ever greater numbers,
the country's growing population of internal refugees is
straining public facilities already ground down by decades of
war, sanctions and red tape.
Focused on fighting insurgents, the government is struggling
to provide the services that Iraqis took to the streets to
demand.
That failure is nowhere more acute than in a healthcare
system once seen as one of the best in the Middle East.
The World Health Organisation says Iraq's public health,
water, and sanitation systems are collapsing.
The situation has become so desperate that thousands of
Iraqis forced to flee Anbar province in the west have opted to
bypass the government and seek medical care from
non-governmental organisations such as one called Dari.
Based in a modest apartment building in Baghdad's Karrada
Mariam neighbourhood, Dari treats about 50 patients a day,
mostly children and the elderly.
So far this year, Dari has provided more than 15,000
families with food aid and registered another 8,400 patients at
its free medical clinic, said its president, Alaa Abdel Sadaa.
Abdel Sadaa said his organisation managed resources better
than the government, which is plagued by political infighting.
Prime minister Haider al-Abadi must meanwhile deal with
resistance from Iraq's fractious members of parliament, which
means that as the healthcare crisis deepens, he has to build a
political consensus before he can proceed with any reforms.
For its part, Dari relies on volunteers. None of its more
than 100 medical professionals are paid, said Abdel Sadaa.
"We can treat 100 patients with $1,000," he said. "That is
difficult for the health ministry or any government hospital to
say."
Dari relies partly on donations and supplies from
pharmaceutical firms and food manufacturers.
Abdel Sadaa said the government has called on
non-governmental organisations to help it fill the gap in public
services caused by the state's new austerity measures.
But he said instead of helping groups like his operate,
government agencies often obstruct his work.
Instead of supervising organisations to prevent corruption
and theft, the state uses the security situation to restrict the
groups' activities, he said.
The chief of the NGO directorate in the Iraqi cabinet, Ali
Makki, said his office is intensifying efforts to facilitate the
work of non-governmental organizations, especially those
providing relief and health services.
Dari was founded in 2013 to encourage blood donations after
bomb attacks in the capital. It now runs a mobile clinic in one
of Iraq's provinces every week or so, and has played a big role
in fighting the worst cholera outbreak in Iraq in years.
DECADES OF SUFFERING
Health ministry spokesman Rifaq al-Araji said
non-governmental organisations had helped to ease the pressure.
Araji blamed economic sanctions imposed by the United
Nations in 1990 after Iraq invaded Kuwait, and subsequent wars
and violence, for the poor state of the health care system.
The war with Islamic State has displaced more than 3 million
Iraqis. With most belonging to the minority Sunni sect, the
problem is also a political one which Iraq is poorly placed to
handle following years of sectarian bloodletting between Sunnis
and Shi'ite Muslims.
With lower revenues from oil exports and higher costs
associated with the battle against Islamic State, the government
is failing to help the most vulnerable.
"We came from the province of Anbar as a displaced family
because of the fighting there. We came here as our financial
position is weak. I have no job," said Khalil Ibrahim, 60, whose
family has 10 members.
Anger over shortages of electricity, water and jobs erupted
into protests this summer in Baghdad and many southern cities,
prompting Abadi to declare war on corruption. At the same time,
falling oil prices forced the government to slash spending.
State hospitals are grim.
"I came to a government hospital because I can't pay the
high cost of private doctors. But the problem is I still have to
get medication from a private pharmacy as it is usually not
available here," said Ameera Abdel Muhsin, 50, a housewife, at a
state hospital.
Al-Yarmouk hospital in western Baghdad is typical. Patients
are transported through corridors littered with cigarette butts.
"I was admitted to hospital two days ago suffering with
kidney failure but I'm getting worse because of a lack of
treatment," said Qasim al-Kinani, 68, pointing to a cat eating
leftover food beneath his bed.
"Look at this farce. I'm sleeping on a bloodstained mattress
with a filthy smell. I feel like I'm sleeping in a zoo."
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Giles Elgood)