(Adds details)
BAGHDAD Oct 2 Islamic State-led insurgents took
control of most of the western Iraqi town of Hit in Anbar
province early on Thursday, security sources and local officials
said.
The ultra-radical Sunni Muslim militants have captured vast
swathes of western and northern Iraq including the north's
biggest city Mosul in June, as well as large areas of the east
and north of neighbouring Syria.
The fall of Hit exposes the Ain al-Asad military base in the
nearby town of al-Baghdadi to attack. Iraqi government forces
suffered big losses after insurgents laid siege to other
military camps in recent months.
"Ninety percent of Hit has been overrun by militants," said
Adnan al-Fahdawi, an Anbar provincial council member, adding
that the attackers were better armed than local security forces.
An eyewitness speaking from Hit told Reuters: "Scores of
militants can be seen in the town with their vehicles and
weapons, I can hear shooting now everywhere."
Other eyewitnesses said the insurgents raised jihadi black
flags over government buildings in Hit, and that they had seen
corpses of members of the security forces in the streets.
Hit is a walled market town located some 130 km (80 miles)
west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad and 30 km (18 miles) from the
Anbar provincial capital Ramadi, which is largely under Islamic
State control.
The security sources said they believed the attackers were
Islamic State fighters, who struck first with three suicide car
bombs at the eastern entrance to Hit and a police station in the
town. Initial reports from Hit hospital sources said six people,
including one civilian, were killed and 12 people wounded.
State television al-Iraqiya said Islamic State insurgents
had occupied the mayor's office and police station and that
there were heavy clashes going on between the militants and the
local Sunni Albu Nimr tribe.
Deputy provincial council chief Faleh al-Issawy called on
state television for the Iraqi army, which has proved little
threat to IS so far, to support police forces and tribes in Hit.
Soldiers, police and local Sunni Muslim fighters were trying
to stem the militant advances, the security sources said.
Most of the surrounding towns in Anbar previously fell under
Islamic State control.
In Ramadi, three soldiers were killed and four wounded in a
car bomb blast near the headquarters of the Iraqi army's eighth
brigade, a security source said.
Six militants were also killed by an Iraqi army helicopter
strike in the insurgent-controlled Tamim district of Ramadi on
Thursday, another security source said.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman and Saif Sameer Hameed; Writing by
Yara Bayoumy and Isabel Coles, editing by Mark Heinrich)