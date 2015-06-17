UPDATE 4-Qatar restarts development of world's biggest gas field after 12-year freeze
* Qatar to develop world's largest gas field shared with Iran
BAGHDAD, June 17 Islamic State has killed five policemen in a town near Iraq's biggest refinery, in an attack that may help ease pressure on some of its fighters trapped in the strategically important facility, a security official said on Wednesday.
The official in a regional security command centre said the insurgents mounted the operation at Tal Albu Jarad village as part of a battle for control of Baiji refinery, which has changed hands several times. (Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Qatar to develop world's largest gas field shared with Iran
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian shares inched lower on Tuesday as caution reigned ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.