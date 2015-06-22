BAGHDAD, June 22 Gunmen in speeding cars opened
fire on a vehicle transporting Iraqi Interior Ministry officials
in Baghdad on Monday, killing two officers, police and medics
said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack, which also wounded one person in the Baladiyat district
of eastern Baghdad.
Iraq is facing a major security threat from Islamic State,
an ultra-hardline Sunni group which controls a third of the
country as well as parts of neighbouring Syria.
The presence of the insurgents has exacerbated a sectarian
conflict in the major oil producer and OPEC member with a
Shi'ite-led government.
In the Abu Dsheer district in southern Baghdad, at least two
people were killed and seven wounded when a bomb exploded near a
crowded market, police and medical sources said.
Efforts to contain Islamic State are currently focused on
the Sunni heartland Anbar province in the west of the country
and the town of Baiji in the north, near Iraq's biggest
refinery.
(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Dominic Evans)