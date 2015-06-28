BAGHDAD, June 28 Gunmen shot dead a senior Iraqi oil official working for Iraq's state-run North Oil Company (NOC) on Sunday, police and company officials said.

NOC's chief of operations, Saad al-Karbalaie, was killed in the northern oil city of Kirkuk after gunmen forced him to stop his vehicle as he was leaving his office and then shot him, police sources said. (Reporting by Baghdad bureau; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Jason Neely)