* Iraq's biggest refinery under siege since June
* New push against Islamic State aims to cut supply lines
* Offensive coincides with peshmerga deployment to Kobani
(Adds executions in Anbar)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Oct 29 Iraqi security forces said they
advanced to within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the city of Baiji on
Wednesday in a new offensive to retake the country's biggest oil
refinery, besieged since June by Islamic State militants.
Backed by Shi'ite militias and army helicopters, government
forces have swept through a desert area to the west of Baiji,
aiming to recapture the city 200 km (130 miles) north of the
capital.
They hope to cut off supply lines to militants encircling
the refinery and gain control of a road leading to Mosul, the
biggest city in the north, an army colonel told Reuters.
Islamic State fighters seized the city of Baiji and
surrounded the sprawling refinery in June during a lightning
campaign through northern Iraq. The group also controls a swathe
of territory in neighbouring Syria and has proclaimed a
caliphate straddling both countries.
Government forces inside the refinery complex have been
surrounded by the Sunni insurgents who have failed to take it
despite frequent attacks and suicide bombings.
The Iraqi government and its allies from the autonomous
Kurdish region have been advancing to recapture territory in the
north in recent weeks, aided by air strikes from a U.S.-led
coalition against Islamic State targets in both Iraq and Syria.
"We have made good advances. We have taken over six villages
and now we are only 2 km away from the city of Baiji," said the
colonel, who requested anonymity.
Islamic State has used roadside bombs and snipers to slow
down the government forces' progress.
"Since yesterday morning we have defused 300 roadside bombs
planted by the terrorists to delay our advance," the colonel
said.
The Baiji refinery was producing around 175,000 barrels per
day before it was closed, a senior Iraqi official said in June.
Iraq's domestic daily consumption is estimated at
600,000-700,000 bpd.
Iraqi security forces said they had gained momentum
elsewhere over the last week, retaking the Euphrates river town
of Jurf al-Sakhar, just south of Baghdad, one of the places
where the insurgents have come closest to the capital itself.
Government troops also retook parts of the Himreen Mountains
overlooking Islamic State supply lines north of the capital,
said another army colonel.
These accounts of government advances could not immediately
be independently confirmed.
The gains have not eased violence across the country, which
is at its worst since the 2006-2007 peak of the sectarian civil
war that took place under U.S. military occupation.
The government hopes to persuade Sunni tribes to turn
against Islamic State fighters, as tribes did against al Qaeda
during the U.S. "surge" campaign of 2006-2007.
About 35 members of a prominent Sunni tribe in western Anbar
Province were rounded up and executed by Islamic State in the
Euphrates town of Hit on Wednesday, said local governor Naji
Arrak and provincial council chairman Sabah Karhut.
Still, many Sunnis remain hostile to the Shi'ite-led
government, accusing Shi'ite militias of kidnapping, torturing
and killing members of their minority sect with impunity.
Shi'ite militias deny committing atrocities and say they are
tracking down Islamic State militants living among Sunnis.
In other violence on Wednesday, roadside bombs killed four
people in and around Baghdad and a police major was assassinated
in the western part of the capital by a bomb attached to his
vehicle, police and hospital sources said.
Iraqi Kurdish fighters known as peshmerga have also been
battling Islamic State in the north, where they have made
progress backed by U.S. air strikes.
The Iraqi Kurds have sent fighters to Turkey to help Kurds
in Syria defend the border town of Kobani from Islamic State
fighters there.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Peter Graff)