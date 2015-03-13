* Source says army waiting for reinforcements
* Forces loyal to Shi'ite cleric arrive in Samarra
* Militants defend Tikrit with snipers, bombs, booby-traps
By Saif Hameed
BAGHDAD, March 13 Frustrated by guerrilla
tactics from Islamic State militants, Iraqi forces paused for
reinforcements on Friday in a major offensive to take back the
city of Tikrit.
The operation appeared to have stalled for the time being,
two days after Iraqi security forces and their mainly Shi'ite
militia allies pushed into Tikrit, the home city of executed
ex-president Saddam Hussein.
A source in the military command said Iraqi forces would not
move forward until reinforcements reached Tikrit, of which
Islamic State still holds around half.
If government forces wrest full control, it will be the
first time they have won back a city from Islamic State since it
over-ran large areas of the country last year and declared an
Islamic caliphate in territory it is holding in Iraq and Syria.
From there it has spread fear across the region by beheading
Arab and Western hostages and killing or kidnapping members of
religious minorities like Yazidis and Christians.
In Tikrit, the militants have deployed snipers and turned
streets into a labyrinth of home-made bombs and booby-trapped
buildings.
Forces loyal to powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and
known as the 'Peace Brigades' appeared to be positioning
themselves to join the government offensive. Up to 1,500
fighters had reached the sacred Shi'ite city of Samarra, south
of Tikrit, a source in Sadr's provincial office told Reuters.
The deployment came days after Sadr announced the
"unfreezing" of his forces' participation in battles against the
militants. He had suspended their actions after allegations of
abuses committed by other Shi'ite militias during recent
operations.
One official said he was told that the Peace Brigade
fighters intend to push north toward Tikrit on Saturday.
Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Shi'ite paramilitary Badr
Organisation and now one of the most powerful men in Iraq, said
the outcome of the battle for Tikrit was in no doubt, but Iraqi
forces needed time.
"We are not in a hurry, but we have a plan and we are
following it," Amiri told state television from the frontline.
"Even if the battle drags on for two, three or four days that is
okay. We will celebrate the liberation of Tikrit from the
enemy."
IRANIAN ROLE
A victory in Tikrit would give Iraqi forces momentum for the
next stage of the campaign to retake Mosul, the largest city
under control of Islamic State.
But the involvement of Iran, which backs some of the Shi'ite
militia at the forefront of the campaign and is also playing a
direct role, is a source of unease for some Sunnis in Iraq and
across the wider region.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani has
been spotted on the battlefield overseeing the Tikrit offensive.
The foreign minister of Sunni Saudi Arabia, Saud al-Faisal,
last week said the battle for Tikrit showed how Iran was "taking
over" Iraq.
Islamic State fighters overran the city last June during a
lightning offensive that was halted just outside Baghdad. They
have since used the complex of palaces built in Tikrit under the
late Saddam as their headquarters.
The insurgents were still in control of the presidential
complex and at least three other districts in the centre of
Tikrit on Friday.
Iraqi special forces attacked a medical college in southern
Tikrit at dawn, but the militants managed to fend them off,
killing three soldiers, according to the military command
source. A further six people were killed when a Humvee vehicle
packed with explosives rammed into an outpost of the Iraqi
forces to the west of the city.
More than 20,000 Iraqi troops and Shi'ite militias,
supported by local Sunni tribes are taking part in the
offensive, which began 11 days ago.
OFFENSIVE AROUND KIRKUK
Islamic State spokesman Abu Mohammad al-Adnani said in an
audio-recording published on Thursday that its fighters remained
"steadfast" and were growing in strength, dismissing its enemies
claims of gains in Tikrit as "fake".
Adnani warned followers of the danger posed by Shi'ites,
using a derogatory term to refer to them: "The rejectionists
have entered a new phase in their war against the Sunni people:
they have begun to think of taking and controlling the Sunni
areas," he said. "They have come to take your homes and
belongings, kill your men and rape and enslave your women."
Even if the militants are routed from the city, they still
hold a vast area straddling the Syrian border where they are
likely to regroup, and Iraqi forces have previously struggled to
hold ground they have retaken from the extremist group.
Islamic State is on the back foot in the north, where
Shi'ite militia and Kurdish forces known as peshmerga went on
the offensive around the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday.
The peshmerga began attacking IS positions near Kirkuk on
Monday and have retaken territory and a number of villages to
the southwest. Kurdish commanders said they had faced relatively
weak resistance, but were being held up by homemade bombs.
