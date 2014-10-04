BAGHDAD Oct 4 Islamic State fighters stormed a
town in Iraq's western Anbar province on Saturday, its latest
conquest in the desert region where it has chalked up a string
of victories, a military official and people fleeing the scene
said.
Islamic State seized the town of Kubaisa two days after the
fall of the nearby town of Hit as the group sought to
consolidate control in towns west of Anbar's capital Ramadi.
The fall of Kubaisa jeopardizes the strategic Ain al-Asad
military base, which allows Iraqi forces to send troops and
supplies to defend the Haditha dam further west where a small
number of Sunni tribes and government forces are fending off
Islamic State forces.
Ain al-Asad lies beyond both Hit and Kubaisa. At least two
civilians were killed and six others wounded in Kubaisa, said an
official at the hospital in Hit.
Since taking Hit on Thursday, Islamic State fighters have
raised their flags on the municipality building and police
stations, while Islamic State vehicles were patrolling the
streets of the town.
Islamic State took advantage of refugees fleeing Hit to
enter Kubaisa, 19 km (10 miles) to the east.
A man escaping Hit, named Abu Saif, described approaching
the checkpoint for Kubaisa when three or four cars sped up from
behind them and shot dead the soldiers guarding the city.
"We thought that they were displaced families as well. They
didn't look like Islamic State militants to us," Abu Saif said.
The radical Sunni Muslim militants have captured swathes of
western and northern Iraq, including the north's biggest city
Mosul in June, as well as large areas of the east and north of
neighbouring Syria.
In Mosul, for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Islamic State
released a video of its followers celebrating the day in Mosul,
with children waving machineguns and followers holding its black
flag.
Elswhere, two bombs exploded just north of Baghdad in the
towns of Tarmiyah and Husseiniyah, killing seven and wounding
18 others, police and medical officials said.
To the northeast in Diyala province, an officer and seven
soldiers were killed in two ambushes in the nearby districts of
Mansuriya and Muqdadiya, according to military sources.
