(Updates with Baghdad bombing, background)
BAGHDAD Oct 19 A suicide bomber killed 19 at a
funeral in Baghdad on Sunday as an ambush halted Iraqi forces'
advance on a key northern city controlled by Islamic State
fighters.
A suicide bomber killed 19 and wounded 28 others outside a
Shi'ite Muslim mosque, where people were attending a funeral
service, in western Baghdad, a police officer and medical
official said.
"The attacker approached the entrance of the mosque and blew
himself up among the crowd," the police officer said, speaking
on condition of anonymity about the attack in the affluent
neighborhood of Harthiya.
Baghdad has witnessed a surge in bombings in the last month,
most of them claimed by Islamic State, as the government, headed
by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, seeks traction in its effort
to subdue Sunni parts of the country that Islamic State has
seized this year.
Elsewhere, Iraqi forces attempted to retake the northern
city of Baiji, which is adjacent to the country's largest
refinery, which continues to be in the hands of the government
despite a siege by Islamic State.
The military operation, launched in the early hours of
Saturday, was snarled when an armored vehicle blew up near the
security forces' convoy in a village some 20 km (15 miles) south
of Baiji, officers said
The blast killed four soldiers and wounded seven.
"The attacker surprised our forces as he was driving a
military armoured vehicle. We thought it was our vehicle," said
an army major participating in the operation.
"We are planning to retake Baiji as soon as possible to
secure a key highway and to stop the daily attacks of terrorists
on the Baiji refinery," he added.
The offensive looks to bypass the Iraqi city of Tikrit,
which lies to the south of Baiji and is controlled by Islamic
State, and instead to focus on Baiji itself.
Iraqi forces have protected the Baiji refinery since June
despite being surrounded on all sides after the Iraqi army
imploded in the north in the face of a major Islamic State
military blitz.
The group holds territory across eastern Syria and northern
and western Iraq, with the ambition of establishing rule based
upon medieval Islamic precepts. The United States is leading an
international coalition in conducting air strikes aimed to
defeat the jihadists.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Ned Parker; Editing by Crispian
Balmer and Susan Thomas)