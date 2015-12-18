WASHINGTON Dec 18 An air strike by the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State on Friday in Iraq may have led to the death of Iraqi soldiers, the U.S. military said in a statement.

After acting on information from Iraqi security forces on the ground near Fallujah, coalition forces conducted several air strikes against Islamic State and "initial reports indicate the possibility one of the strikes resulted in the death of Iraqi soldiers," the statement said.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts," it said, adding, "To the best of our knowledge, there have been no previous incidents of friendly fire in Iraq involving the Coalition during the course of Operation Inherent Resolve." (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)