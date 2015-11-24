DUBAI Nov 24 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United States of trying to
divide Iraq along sectarian and ethnic lines and urged Iraqis to
withstand any such plans.
Shi'ite Muslim power Iran wields great influence in Iraq,
which has a majority Shi'ite population. Its military advisers
are helping direct Baghdad's campaign against Sunni Islamist
militant group Islamic State, which seized around a third of
Iraq's territory last year.
It was not clear if Khamenei was referring to a specific
incident, but Iran has protested about U.S. policy in Iraq
several times this year.
"The Americans must not be allowed to consider Iraq as their
personal property ... and dare to openly talk about
disintegration of Iraq," Khamenei said according to his website.
"The Iraqi people, Shi'ites, Sunnis, Kurds and Arabs have
been living together peacefully but some regional countries and
some foreigners are trying to amplify differences among them,"
he added.
On Tuesday Khamenei met Iraq's President Fouad Massoum on
the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit
in Tehran.
In August, outgoing U.S. Army chief of staff General Ray
Odierno drew condemnation from Baghdad and Tehran when he said
reconciliation between Shi'ites and Sunnis in Iraq was becoming
harder and that partitioning the country "might be the only
solution."
In the instability resulting from the rise of Islamic State,
Iraq's Kurds have expanded the reach of their autonomous
regional government to include Kirkuk, which sits on substantial
oil deposits.
The United States, whose 2003 invasion of Iraq marked the
beginning of the country's descent into violence, is supporting
Kurdish peshmerga fighting Islamic State and leads a coalition
carrying out air strikes against the group. There are currently
around 3,360 troops stationed in the country.
Iran's backing of Shi'ite militias fighting Islamic State
has also added to sectarian divisions.
During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Monday, Khamenei called for closer bilateral ties between Tehran
and Moscow to thwart what he called "Washington's plots".
