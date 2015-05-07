BAGHDAD May 7 The body of an Iraqi journalist
critical of the government has been found at his home in Baghdad
with a single bullet wound to the chest after he received
threats, relatives, acquaintances and police said on Thursday.
Raad al-Jubbouri was a presenter on local television channel
al-Rasheed and wrote editorials about institutional corruption
for an Iraqi newspaper.
A photograph of the body seen by Reuters showed bruising to
the face. Initial police reports said the injuries indicated
Jubbouri had scuffled with his assailant before being shot in
the heart late on Tuesday at his home in the western Qadisiya
district.
The identity of the killer was not known.
"He paid the price of being a journalist in Iraq," said
Jubbouri's brother Ahmed.
The head of the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory and a
person who knew Jubbouri said the presenter had been threatened
several times before his death and gave them telephone numbers
to call if anything should happen to him.
"He received letters threatening him a year ago," said the
person who knew Jubbouri but declined to be identified. "I read
two of them, they contained death threats and foul words".
Iraq has consistently ranked amongst the most dangerous
places in the world for journalists, long-running civil conflict
combining with political tensions in Baghdad.
The head of the Institute for War and Peace Reporting Ammar
al-Shahbander was killed in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad over
the weekend.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a media advocacy
group, says that at least 15 journalists have been killed in
Iraq since the beginning of 2013.
(Reporting by Baghdad Bureau; editing by Ralph Boulton; Writing
by Isabel Coles; editing by Ralph Boulton)