PARIS/ERBIL, Iraq, June 19 An Iraqi journalist
was killed and three French reporters were wounded after a mine
exploded in Mosul, where they were covering an advance by Iraqi
forces against Islamic State militants, France 2 television and
a diplomatic source said on Monday.
The television network said Iraqi journalist Bakhtiyar
Haddad was killed and two reporters, Veronique Robert and
Stephane Villeneuve, were wounded and taken to a U.S. military
hospital in northern Iraq.
Local Kurdish media had earlier reported the incident saying
the French journalists were being treated at the U.S. base in
the Iraqi town of Qayyara.
A diplomatic source aware of the incident said two of the
journalists were seriously wounded, and a third freelance
reporter, was mildly injured.
Islamic State fighters have been defending their remaining
stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, moving stealthily along
narrow back alleys as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces slowly advance.
The historic district, and a tiny area to its north, are the
only parts of the city still under the militants' control. Mosul
used to be the Iraqi capital of the group, also known as ISIS.
France's foreign ministry declined to comment.
(Reporting by John Irish, Marine Pennetier and Maher
Chmaytelli; Editing by Leigh Thomas)