KIRKUK, Iraq, Oct 24 At least 100 fighters
sneaked into Kirkuk in the early hours of Friday with machine
guns, rocket propelled grenades, suicide vests and a message:
"Islamic State has taken over."
The message blared out from several mosque loudspeakers
while the militants went on a rampage.
By the time they had blasted their way across the city in a
brazen and complex attack, 99 civilians and members of the
security forces were dead and 63 of their own were in the
morgue, according to Iraqi security officials.
The scale of the operation - the largest of several by
Islamic State to divert an advance on their stronghold in Mosul
- shows how tough the battle for Mosul may become and points to
a continued ability of the militant group to undermine security
across the country even if its northern bastion falls.
Accounts gathered by Reuters from residents, police,
security and intelligence officials suggest it was carried out
by forces that were highly trained, well-prepared and -
alarmingly for the government - supported from inside Kirkuk.
"What was surprising is it was done so easily," said Ranj
Talabani, a senior Kurdish intelligence official.
Like the Islamic State attacks on Paris last year, the
operation appeared aimed at spreading chaos and fear rather than
seizing territory. Although the heaviest fighting was over by
Friday night, clashes continued for two days and officials are
still searching for Islamic State units in the city.
The blackened and bullet-ridden facade of two hotels near
Kirkuk's governorate building, one of the targets of the attack,
are a clear sign of its ferocity. The smell of smoke and cordite
still linger.
"PROFESSIONAL" FIGHTERS
Kirkuk, 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Mosul, is close to
oilfields which hold much of Iraq's vast crude reserves. It also
lies near northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and
has been controlled by Kurdish forces since the Iraqi army
retreated from advancing Islamic State forces in 2014.
The attack took place four days after the launch of an
offensive against Islamic State in Mosul by Kurdish peshmerga,
Iraqi soldiers and a U.S.-led international coalition.
The fighters appeared well-trained for urban combat, a sign
that the battle for Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, could be
drawn-out and bloody, according to Iraqi security officials.
"These were the most professional fighters that I have seen
since 2003," said Halo Najat Hamza, director of the Asayesh, a
Kurdish security and intelligence force, in Kirkuk.
On Sunday afternoon, two and a half days after the attack
began, two snipers detonated their suicide vests during a heavy
exchange of fire with security forces at an elementary school.
But no local official was prepared to say the attack was
completely over.
"We are still hunting them," said one Kirkuk official who
asked not to be identified for security reasons.
The operation was not improvised: a video found on a Samsung
Galaxy phone on the body of a fighter shows footage of targets
around the city filmed before the attack.
"It involved a lot of preparation," said Iraq's former
finance and foreign minister Hoshiyar Zebari, a Kurd.
FEROCIOUS BATTLES
The operation began at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday
morning, when fighters arrived in pickup trucks and were dropped
off on the southern perimeter of the city.
The group broke up into 20 teams of five and fanned out
across the city on foot. Several teams worked together to attack
the first two targets: a base for the Asayesh and a police
station in southern Kirkuk.
A ferocious gunbattle broke out at both locations. "They
looked wild," said Hamza.
He described the fighters as having long beards, long hair
and "Afghan robes", although Iraqi security officials say they
did not find any documents on dead fighters to suggest they were
foreign combatants, and local people who encountered the
fighters said they spoke a local Iraqi Arabic dialect.
At around 4 a.m. two teams of snipers reached the centre of
the city and broke up, one group headed to the rooftop of the
Senobar hotel and the other headed to the Dar al Salam hotel
across the street. Both hotels were closed for repairs.
Their target was a few hundred metres away across a
roundabout: the Kirkuk governorate building.
At approximately the same time, fighters shot their way
through door locks and took over two houses in an adjacent
neighbourhood, demanding residents give them shelter and asking
for keys to their cars.
Video footage from one of the houses shows fighters in south
Asian-style shalwar kameez clothing, toting machine guns, an RPG
and several reserve clips of ammunition.
One fighter is seen running to the head of the street next
to the Senobar hotel and shooting off an RPG at the governorate
building which explodes in a ball of fire and sparks.
A few blocks away at the Kirkuk general hospital, Samim
Hamza, a policeman, heard the explosions and machinegun fire.
"It was obvious this wasn't an ordinary attack," said Samim, who
lost five police colleagues in the attack.
SLEEPER CELLS
At the time the clashes were spreading out across Kirkuk,
four Islamic State militants wearing suicide vests also attacked
a power station in the town of Dibis, 30 km away. At least 11
people were killed, among them three Iranian engineers who had
been working at the plant.
Back in Kirkuk, sleeper cells in the city helped the
fighters, according to Iraqi security officials and a U.S.
military official. Residents report seeing cars driving up near
the Senobar hotel during the clashes and dropping off ammunition
for the fighters.
By daybreak, gunfire and explosions reverberated across the
city, as the jihadists fought street battles with security
forces and snipers picked off targets.
"Their goal was to create chaos here," said Hamza. "They
thought it would cut the number of fighters that can be sent to
Mosul."
As the extent of the attack became apparent, security
officials called for reinforcements: up to 3,000 peshmerga were
called up from Erbil and Suleimaniya. The U.S. military also
carried out air strikes, according to a Western diplomat
familiar with the operation.
Even after reinforcements arrived, heavy fighting continued
for several hours. The shootout at the Asayesh building only
ended at five p.m. on Friday, roughly 14 hours after it began.
Local TV footage showed tracer fire zipping across the sky
and smoke rising from the city centre on Friday night. Sporadic
clashes continued through Saturday and Sunday.
For security officials trying to prevent another attack, the
biggest concern is the extent of support within the city for
Islamic State.
"There are sleeper cells who cooperated with them," said
Hamza. "They have a deep animosity toward Kurds, Shi'ites and
the central government."
