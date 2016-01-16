* Economic crisis leads to peshmerga desertion
* Deal with Baghdad unlikely under 2016 budget terms
* KRG faces bankruptcy without economic reform
* Kurds considering how to raise funds abroad
* Mosul offensive unlikely in 2016-Talabani
By Isabel Coles
ERBIL, Iraq, Jan 16 Iraq's Kurdistan region is
in danger of being drowned by an economic "tsunami" as global
oil prices plunge, its deputy prime minister said, warning it
could undermine the war effort against Islamic State.
Four months in arrears and deeply in debt, the Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG), which depends on oil revenue to
survive, has been hit hard by oil's slump below $30 per barrel
this week from over $100 a barrel two years ago.
Even before oil's most recent losses, the autonomous region
was unable to meet a bloated public payroll including the
salaries of its own armed forces, the peshmerga, which are on
the front line against Islamic State.
"The world is focused on the war against ISIS but nobody
wins a war bankrupt," Qubad Talabani said in the interview on
Thursday, using an acronym for Islamic State. "I think this is
something the coalition against ISIS really do need to factor
into the equation."
The peshmerga have emerged as a key component of the
U.S.-led coalition's strategy to "degrade and destroy" the
radical Sunni militants, driving them back in northern Iraq with
the help of air strikes.
But Talabani said the economic crisis threatened progress on
the battlefield: "The most dangerous impact it can have is on
morale. We are getting desertions. People are leaving their
posts -- it will increase."
The oil price crash has compounded Kurdistan's economic
woes, which began in early 2014 when Baghdad slashed funding to
the region to punish it for exporting crude on its own terms in
pursuit of economic independence from Iraq.
Then Islamic State overran a third of Iraq, driving more
than one million refugees into the region of five million and
scaring off foreign investors.
In an effort to tackle the crisis, Kurdistan ramped up
independent oil exports last year to more than 600,000 barrels
per day (bpd), but at current prices the region is still left
with a monthly deficit of 380-400 billion Iraqi dinars ($717
million).
Asked whether the KRG was calculating it might be better off
resuming oil exports under Baghdad's auspices in return for a
slice of the revenue from their combined exports of more than
3.8 million bpd, Talabani said it would make little difference.
"I don't think this is a calculation we're thinking of or
they're thinking of because it doesn't actually change the
equation for anyone."
"At this oil price, a couple of hundred thousand barrels
here or there is not going to fix Baghdad's problems and it's
not going to fix ours. We have to think of another formula to
fix our economic problems".
A deal last year whereby the KRG agreed to export 550,000
bpd of crude through Iraq's state oil marketing firm SOMO in
exchange for the reinstatement of its budget share was never
properly implemented.
The same arrangement is embedded in Iraq's 2016 budget, but
Talabani indicated the KRG did not intend to implement it.
"The fact that the control continues to lie 100 percent with
the central government and the lack of clarity with our share of
the budget and how it's calculated would restrict us from going
along with what's written in the 2016 budget," Talabani said.
"We don't want to rule out a deal, but we want a deal that's
fair," he said, adding that it need not entail the KRG exporting
oil via SOMO.
"SINKING SHIP"
After the oil-fuelled economic boom it enjoyed in the wake
of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Kurdistan region
faces spending cuts and economic reform, and is also looking
efforts to raise non-oil revenue.
In December, the KRG cut the allowances of ministers and
other officials by as much as 50 percent and eliminated perks
enjoyed by senior civil servants, and Talabani said bigger
changes were on the way.
"We're not bankrupt yet but if we don't enact structural and
actual reforms the current situation is not sustainable,"
Talabani said.
The reforms will target three main areas: fuel subsidies,
the power sector and the public payroll, which costs the region
875 billion Iraqi dinars ($804 million) per month.
The KRG has already opened up the fuel market to private
companies and will consider selling parts of the electricity
sector, Talabani said.
"This is a tsunami. Either we react and respond to it or get
dragged under. The initial step is to stop the ship from
sinking".
The region, which has racked up between $15-$18 billion of
debt, is also considering ways of raising money abroad such as
soft loans, bailouts, pre-payment agreements and monetising
assets, including oil infrastructure, Talabani said.
Plans to issue a $500 million Eurobond were derailed last
year by falling oil prices and rising political tensions but
could be revived in the future: "We certainly haven't scrapped
that idea but it's shelved for now."
NO SIGNS OF RECONCILIATION
Despite recent gains on the battlefield, Talabani said he
did not expect an offensive to retake the northern city of Mosul
this year: "I don't think the Iraqi armed forces are ready".
The peshmerga will play a role in the offensive whenever it
happens, but the Iraqi army must take the lead, he said.
In the meantime, more needs to be done to find a political
solution. "I don't see any traction on political reconciliation
in Iraq," Talabani said. Compared with a year ago, Sunni
disenfranchisement was now deeper and Shi'ite mistrust of Sunni
intentions greater, he said.
"All of these are factors that are going to slow down our
progress in the war to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIS".
($1 = 1,088.0000 Iraqi dinars)
