ERBIL, Iraq Jan 31 A senior delegation from
Iraq's Kurdish north held talks in Baghdad with the government
on Sunday, a spokesman said, after weeks of warnings from
officials in the autonomous region that it faced an economic
collapse.
Both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
rely heavily on oil export revenue and have been hit hard by the
global slump in crude prices.
Relations between the two sides have been strained in recent
years by disputes over the budget and revenue sharing.
The delegation led by KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani
met with Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and other senior
Iraqi government officials.
KRG spokesman Safeen Dizayee, who is part of the delegation,
said "a wide range of issues, including security, finance,
political and military" were on the agenda.
Earlier this month, the KRG deputy prime minister said the
region was in danger of being drowned by an economic "tsunami".
Kurdistan enjoyed an economic boom in the wake of the
U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, receiving
a share of the revenue from Iraq's rising oil exports.
But Baghdad cut funding to the region in 2014 after the
Kurds built their own pipeline to Turkey and began exporting oil
without federal government approval in pursuit of economic
independence.
The KRG has since increased independent oil sales to more
than 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), but with depresses prices
and a bloated public payroll is now five months in arrears and
deeply in debt.
Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani warned earlier
this month the region was in danger of being drowned by an
economic "tsunami" as oil prices dropped below $30 per barrel
and said it could harm the war effort against Islamic State.
Baghdad has projected a budget deficit of 24 trillion dinars
for 2016.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)