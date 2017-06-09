UPDATE 5-Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Updates prices, adds tropical storm Cindy)
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
On Wednesday Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani announced that a referendum on Kurdish independence would be held on Sept. 25.
"No party can on its own decide the fate of Iraq, in isolation from the other parties," spokesman Saad al-Haddithi said in a statement.
"Iraq is constitutionally a democratic, federal country with full sovereignty (..) Any measure from any side in Iraq should be based on the constitution,'' Haddithi said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)
June 22 Tropical storm Cindy moved inland near the Louisiana-Texas border on Thursday morning, bringing heavy rainfall and life-threatening conditions over the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
* Graphic of China iron ore imports vs spot price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2tv98AD