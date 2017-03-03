ERBIL, Iraq, March 3 Clashes broke out between rival Kurdish groups in northwestern Iraq on Friday after a force loyal to one party was deployed to an area controlled by another, two Kurdish security sources said.

The clashes took place in the Sinjar area near the Syrian border after forces loyal to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) entered an area controlled by forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"This morning at 7 clashes started with DShK (heavy machine gun). Now there are martyrs and wounded on both sides," said a Kurdish security source.

