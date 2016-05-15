* TV channels, shows shut down for violating code of conduct
* Islamic State fight, Baghdad protests stretch security
services
* Journalists also face physical danger from militancy
By Saif Hameed
BAGHDAD, May 15 Iraq's Shi'ite-led authorities
have shut the offices of two television channels popular with
Sunni Iraqis and ordered a satirical show off air, tightening
control over the media as political tensions rise in Baghdad.
The crackdown, which began in March, appears to be prompted
by concerns that the channels could enflame sectarian rivalries
which over-stretched security forces would struggle to contain.
But it also raises fears over freedom of expression in Iraq.
The Communication and Media Commission (CMC), has shut down
the Baghdad office of the pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera,
closed the local TV channel Al-Baghdadia, and ordered a halt to
broadcasts of the satirical Albasheer Show.
It said Al Jazeera and Albasheer Show, which mocks powerful
Iraqi figures in the spirit of The Daily Show in the United
States or France's Le Petit Journal, have violated a code of
professional conduct.
The CMC is a state authority tasked with implementing
government policy. It gave few details and declined requests for
comment.
"They had some reservations about using the term 'militias'
when referring to the Hashid Shaabi," said Waleed Ibrahim, Al
Jazeera's Iraq bureau chief, referring to a coalition of mostly
Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary groups formed to fight Islamic
State.
He said the CMC also objected to opinions expressed on the
Qatar-based channel by guests in talk-shows broadcast from Doha.
"We tried to explain that these are the guests' points of view
and not necessarily ours," he said by telephone from Jordan.
Al-Baghdadia, a television channel owned by Iraqi
entrepreneur Awn al-Khashlok and featuring programming popular
with Iraq's Sunni minority, was shut down in March. A CMC
statement said the channel lacked proper authorisation.
These are some of the strongest restrictions on media in the
nearly two-year tenure of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, a
moderate Shi'ite Islamist who came to office promising to mend
the rift between Sunnis and the Shi'ite majority. His office did
not respond to requests for comment.
Abadi's predecessor, Nuri al-Maliki, decreed a state of
emergency restricting media coverage in 2014 after Islamic State
seized a third of the country's territory. Those restrictions
were eased when Abadi succeeded him.
Maliki, a close ally of Iran, also revoked Al Jazeera's
license a year earlier, accusing the Doha-based network of
adopting a sectarian tone after it covered Sunni demonstrations
against him. The license was restored last year.
Iraq's Shi'ite-led governments have had volatile relations
with nearby Qatar and other Gulf Arab countries since Sunni
autocrat Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.
The country's Iranian-backed leaders have accused their
Sunni neighbours of employing well-funded media outlets to
undermine Iraq's political process by highlighting the suffering
of Sunnis and covering anti-Maliki protests in 2013.
Shi'ite-backed media, in turn, face criticism of coverage
accusing Gulf countries of supporting Sunni militancy in Iraq.
POLITICAL CRISIS
Iraq's security forces, while battling Islamic State in the
north and west, are on high alert in Baghdad. Bombings are still
common in the capital -- including three on Wednesday that
killed at least 80 people -- and a political crisis risks
sinking into clashes between supporters of rival politicians.
The government has been crippled for weeks by disputes over
Abadi's proposal to replace party-affiliated ministers with
independent technocrats following popular demands to dismantle
political patronage networks.
Powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has ordered his
followers to protest in order to pressure Abadi to follow
through on reform pledges.
Abadi has proposed a new cabinet lineup, but parliament has
failed to approve it. Lawmakers scuffled inside the chamber a
month ago and have not convened a session since demonstrators
stormed the assembly complex two weeks later.
"With each political crisis, they look for areas that
attract the public's attention. Whenever a media outlet focuses
on a problem, they order it to be shut down," said Ziyad
al-Ajili, head of the watchdog Iraqi Journalistic Freedoms
Observatory.
"They are currently implementing the same decisions taken in
the past, when freedom of press was truly nonexistent," he said,
referring to Maliki's eight-year rule.
The CMC issued a warning over a programme aired on Al Ahad,
a channel run by the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia.
The show's host, Wajih Abbas, compared 7th century Muslim caliph
Othman to Saddam Hussein, offending Sunni sentiments.
NO LAUGHING MATTER
Another target of the CMC was a group of young irreverent
Iraqis who produce the satirical Albasheer Show from
neighbouring Jordan.
Sumaria, an independent channel, was forced to take the
programme off the air last month even though its sketches often
satirize Islamic State, mocking the militants' cruelty and
violence.
The CMC ban was prompted by an episode that ridiculed a
Shi'ite cleric for discussing whether drinking milk from a dead
cow was religiously sanctioned. The show continues on Youtube
and Deutsche Welle's Arabic channel.
Its host, Ahmed al-Basheer, said he refused the government's
demand to alter the programme's content.
"This is the formula of the show. This is how it is written
and the level of freedom that it enjoys," he said. "We will
continue to criticise and ridicule those who are corrupt."
Journalists face more than government censorship in Iraq.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said at
least six journalists were killed in Islamic State-held Mosul
last year, and in January two were gunned down in Diyala, an
eastern area under government control.
Reporters Without Borders ranked Iraq 153 out of 180 in its
2016 World Press Freedom Index.
