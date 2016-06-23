* Total number of displaced nationwide would exceed 5.5 mln
* Humanitarian appeal to assist Iraq less than 30 pct funded
* Low estimates for Falluja population hurt response efforts
By Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, June 23 Upcoming military offensives in
Iraq against Islamic State, including an assault on the northern
city of Mosul, could displace at least 2.3 million people, the
United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Iraq said on
Thursday.
The prediction of such a vast humanitarian emergency creates
additional complications for the Iraqi government and its U.S.
allies, who have announced plans for offensives to drive Islamic
State fighters this year from most of their Iraqi territory.
More than 3.4 million people across Iraq have already been
forced by conflict to leave their homes, according to the United
Nations. In the past month, 85,000 people fled Falluja, an
Islamic State stronghold an hour's drive from Baghdad, amid a
military campaign that has recaptured large parts of the
city.
Most of the displaced are from Iraq's minority Sunni
community, raising concerns among officials that U.S.-backed
military gains against Islamic State will not bring stability to
Iraq more than 13 years after a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam
Hussein, a Sunni.
Islamic State fighters swept through much of northern and
western Iraq two years ago and declared a caliphate to rule over
territory there and in neighbouring Syria.
The jihadists have lost ground in recent weeks to a number
of enemies on several fronts in both countries, with the main
battles still looming for the caliphate's two de facto capitals,
Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria.
Lise Grande, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Iraq,
told Reuters in an interview that at least 430,000 more people
could be displaced this year in Anbar, Iraq's sprawling desert
province stretching west from Falluja to the Syrian border.
Government forces have retaken several cities in Anbar from
Islamic State in the past six months and are still pressing up
the Euphrates river valley towards the border town of Qaim.
Grande said another 830,000 people would be displaced along
"the Mosul corridor", stretching more than 100 km (60 miles)
from northern Salahuddin province towards the Islamic State
stronghold.
In Mosul itself, by far the largest city under the
militants' control, the worst case scenario could see one
million people displaced, said Grande.
The United Nations projects the Mosul operation will be
larger and more complex than any other humanitarian operation in
the world this year.
"We're literally talking in just a few months about doubling
the number of families who are displaced in the country," she
said. "We're trying to pre-position supplies and develop
contingencies for all of those areas and we're doing so with 30
percent of the appeal that we've asked for."
The humanitarian community this year requested $861 million
to assist 7.3 million Iraqis in need across the country, but so
far it has only received about $266 million.
Iraq's cash-strapped government, hit by low oil prices and
increased military costs, has struggled to help.
UNPREPARED FOR FALLUJA NUMBERS
Government-run camps are overflowing with Falluja escapees
who trekked several kilometres (miles) past Islamic State
snipers and minefields in sweltering heat to find there was not
even shade.
Grande said the humanitarian community, which has not had
access to the city since the jihadists seized control in early
2014, had underestimated the number of civilians trapped inside
by more than half.
Camps were overflowing within the first ten days of the
assault, prompting the U.N. to redirect stocks from other parts
of the country, including some put in place for the Mosul
campaign, she said.
"We did not have enough prepared," she said. "The needs are
far outstripping our capacity."
Many people at three main displacement sites near Falluja
are stranded out in the open or packed with several families in
a tent meant for six people.
Grande said with temperatures likely to top 50 Celsius (122
Fahrenheit) in coming weeks, the top priority was shelter,
alongside water, food, hygiene and healthcare.
"In this heat, if families aren't safely inside of tents, we
have to worry about their position," she said. "If we don't get
more assistance, we have to face the fact that conditions could
deteriorate very sharply."
Reporting by Stephen Kalin