BAGHDAD, July 5 Iraq's interior minister offered to resign on Tuesday and said a deputy would take over his responsibilities, days after one of the worst bombings in Baghdad since the 2003 invasion.

Mohammed Ghabban made the announcement at a media conference in Baghdad, a video of which was posted on his official Facebook page.

Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi's office could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Louise Ireland)