(Adds forces find chemical substances)
MOSUL, Iraq Jan 14 Iraqi special forces battled
Islamic State militants inside the Mosul University campus on
Saturday in a second day of fierce clashes in the complex and
also discovered chemicals used to try to make weapons, officers
said.
"There are still clashes. We entered the university and
cleared the technical institute, dentistry and antiquities
departments," Lieutenant General Abdelwahab al-Saadi of the
Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) told a Reuters reporter in the
complex.
"In the coming hours it will be liberated completely," he
said.
CTS troops had gathered in the university canteen. As they
unfurled a map of the area, a suspected Islamic State drone flew
overhead and they shot at it.
The Iraqi forces also found chemical substances IS had used
to try to make weapons, CTS commander Sami al-Aridhi said.
The United Nations says the militants seized nuclear
materials used for scientific research from the university when
they overran Mosul and vast areas of northern Iraq and eastern
Syria in 2014.
Islamic State have used chemical agents including mustard
gas in a number of attacks in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials,
rights groups and residents have said.
Recapturing the university would be a crucial strategic gain
and allow Iraqi forces to advance quicker towards the Tigris
river, from where they will be able to launch attacks on the
city's west, still all under IS control, military officers say.
