GENEVA Oct 18 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) called on all sides in the battle for the
Iraqi city of Mosul on Tuesday to spare civilians and allow
wounded to be evacuated.
The ICRC has reinforced medical centres, including to treat
any patients contaminated by chemical weapons, Robert Mardini,
regional director for the Near and Middle East, told a Geneva
news briefing.
The neutral aid agency hoped to monitor treatment of people
detained or screened by the Iraqi government as they flee the
northern city held by Islamic State, he said.
The ICRC is in contact with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities
and the U.S.-led coalition, but still hoped to have a dialogue
with Islamic State forces about "the basic rules of war".
