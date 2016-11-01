Trump says he wants to cut the price of submarines -Fox News interview
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.
GENEVA Nov 1 Islamic State militants killed 40 former members of the Iraqi Security Forces near Mosul on Saturday and threw their bodies in the Tigris river, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday, citing reports from the field.
IS also tried to transport about 25,000 civilians from Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul, on trucks and minibuses during the hours of darkness early on Monday, probably for use as human shields in defence of IS positions, she said.
Most of the trucks turned back under pressure from patrolling aircraft, but some buses did reach Abusaif, 15 km north of Hammam al-Alil, she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.