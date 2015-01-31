KIRKUK, Iraq Jan 31 Islamic State insurgents
seized a small crude oil station near the northern Iraqi city
Kirkuk where 15 employees were working, security and oil
officials said on Saturday.
Two officials from the state-run North Oil Co confirmed the
militants seized a crude oil separation unit in Khabbaz and said
15 oil workers were missing after the company lost contact with
them.
"We received a call from one of the workers saying dozens of
Daesh fighters were surrounding the facility and asking workers
to leave the premises. We lost contact and now the workers might
be taken hostage," an engineer from the North Oil Co told
Reuters, using a derogatory acronym for Islamic State.
The radical jihadist movement seized at least four small
oilfields when it overran large areas of northern Iraq last
summer, and began selling crude oil and gasoline to finance
their operations.
Islamic State insurgents attacked regional Kurdish forces
southwest of Kirkuk on Friday, seizing some areas including
parts of the Khabbaz oilfields.
Kurdish peshmerga forces sought to push back Islamic State
in further fighting near Khabbaz on Saturday, Kurdish military
sources said.
Khabbaz is a small oilfield 20 km (12 miles) southwest of
Kirkuk with a maximum production capacity of 15,000 barrels per
day. It was producing around 10,000 bpd before the attack.
Islamic State has declared a medieval-style caliphate in
parts of Iraq and Syria to rule over all Muslims, and it poses
the biggest challenge to the stability of OPEC member Iraq since
the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)