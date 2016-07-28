* Oil has provided millions of dollars for militant
operations
* Officials say smuggling in Iraq down 90 pct since 2014
peak
* Air strikes, ground advances recovered most northern
oilfields
* Truck drivers refusing to collect oil due to air strikes
* GRAPHIC - Iraqi oil fields tmsnrt.rs/2aMdFWF
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, July 28 Islamic State, pushed off more
than half the Iraqi territory it seized in 2014, has suffered a
near collapse in revenue from oil smuggling, officials say,
forcing it to cut fighters' pay, levy new taxes and raise fines
for breaking its religious code.
The jihadist group has lost control of a series of oil
fields, and is having to sell what production that remains at
steep discounts to persuade truck drivers to collect it and run
the gauntlet of U.S.-led air strikes.
Alongside taxes, ransoms and antiquities trading, oil has
been a major fundraiser for Islamic State operations. At one
point it made millions of dollars a month in sales to
neighbouring Syria and Iran, or to makeshift local refineries.
However, advances by Iraqi government and Kurdish forces
plus Shi'ite Muslim militias have left the militants with
partial access to just two of the five Iraqi oilfields they once
controlled. This has cut smuggling by at least 90 percent,
according to security and municipal officials.
Islamic State - known in Arabic by its opponents as Daesh -
used to sell at least 50 tanker truckloads a day from Qayara and
Najma oilfields, south of the group's Mosul stronghold. This
crude was mostly shipped to Syria to barter for automobile fuel,
said Mosul provincial councilman Abdul Rahman al-Wagga, who
moved to the Kurdish capital Erbil after the fall of Mosul.
"Now with Iraqi forces getting closer and stepping up air
strikes, Daesh can hardly sell five small tankers," he said.
Precise figures on how much Islamic State raises from oil
are hard to come by. Luay Al-Khatteeb, executive director of the
Iraq Energy Institute who has done extensive research into
Islamic State's oil smuggling, said revenues fluctuated even
during their peak in the second half of 2014 when "on its best
days" the group made nearly $700,000 a day from Iraqi fields.
In May, the United States estimated its revenue had been
roughly halved to $250 million a year from the territory it
controls in Iraq and Syria. While the militants have suffered
further losses since then in Iraq, they still control several
oil fields in eastern Syria, where U.S.-backed rebels have had
less success in ejecting them.
LURING LOCAL TRADERS
Islamic State took the Iraqi oilfields, with a total
capacity of nearly 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), when they swept
through the north and west two years ago. This prompted the air
strikes from the U.S.-led coalition which have targeted
financial infrastructure as well as fighters and leaders.
The group has been losing production for some time. Kurdish
peshmerga forces took the Ain Zala oilfield, northwest of Mosul,
in late 2014.
Khatteeb's estimates are at the conservative end of the
range. Security officials and an oil ministry adviser say
Islamic State's revenue fell by $1 million a day in April 2015
alone when it lost the Ajil and Himreen oilfields near the city
of Tikrit, which lies about 150 km (95 miles) north of Baghdad.
Now Iraqi forces pushing towards Mosul for a planned
year-end offensive are close enough to Qayara and Najma fields,
about 60 km (40 miles) south of the city, to reduce their
operations substantially, said security and local officials.
The danger smugglers face from coalition air strikes to
collect the oil has forced Islamic State to slash prices.
"Daesh is luring local traders in Mosul to buy its crude
from Qayara and Najma by cutting the price from $6,000 per
tanker to just $2,000," said Wagga.
An oil ministry spokesman said the militants have been using
primitive mechanisms such as water irrigation pumps to extract
oil from these fields.
Most of Iraq's oilfields, which provide nearly all
government revenues, are in the south far from Islamic State
areas of control.
COMBATING SMUGGLING
Qayara and Najma were once operated by Angolan state energy
group Sonangol, which pulled out in 2013 due to rising
development costs and security concerns.
Qayara, with estimated reserves of 800 million barrels, had
been producing 7,000 bpd of heavy crude before Islamic State
seized the field and a nearby refinery with a 16,000 bpd
capacity. The refinery and a smaller plant at Kasak, northwest
of Mosul, stopped operating when staff fled the takeover.
Najma, mainly a gas field, used to produce around 5,000 bpd.
Advances this month have helped Iraqi forces to control
Qayara airbase, which they will use for an assault on Mosul that
could start within months. The gains include nearby areas
adjacent to the Qayara and Najma fields.
"We have destroyed almost all facilities and storage depots
used by Daesh to smuggle oil in areas near Mosul," said Sabah
al-Numan, spokesman for Iraq's counterterrorism service which
led the latest advances.
"We obtained all the coordinates from the Oil Ministry and
air strikes have pursued every single oil smuggling truck," he
said, estimating the bombardment had helped to cut smuggling by
95 percent.
PAY CUTS, SHAVING FINES
The loss of oil revenues has forced the militants to cut
salaries by a third, said Muthana Jbara, a senior security
official in Salahuddin province where Ajil and Himreen are
located, citing sources in Islamic State-held areas.
They have also imposed more taxes on farmers, truckers and
traders and increased fines for minor violations of religious
bans on smoking and shaving beards, he said.
Abu Abdulla, a Mosul-based shipper, said most traders
stopped buying crude from Islamic State after hundreds of trucks
were destroyed by air strikes over the last six months or so.
"At least 100 drivers were killed trying to smuggle crude
into Syria. Drivers are refusing to go because the smuggling
route between Mosul and Syria has became a death trap," Abu
Abdulla told Reuters in an internet call.
The U.S.-led coalition intensified its targeting of tanker
trucks in the past year after previously avoiding such strikes
for fear of killing drivers who were not clearly militants.
Abu Abdulla and four other traders and truck drivers said
the trip back and forth to Syria became more difficult after
Iraqi Kurdish forces retook Sinjar in November, forcing them to
take a road south of Mosul to the Syrian border.
Drivers tried to evade air strikes by painting 'drinking
water' on the side of their tankers, but without success, said
Abu Abdulla.
"It's an open desert road that leaves us easily targeted by
air strikes," said a driver who gave his name only as Muamar. "I
saw my brother get killed by an air strike while sitting inside
his truck. Other trucks were blown up like in a video game."
(Editing by Stephen Kalin and David Stamp)