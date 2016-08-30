BAGHDAD Aug 30 Iraq doesn't expect to resume
production from the northern Qayyara oil region before the
capture of nearby Mosul from Islamic State, an oil ministry
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The region's two main fields, Qayyara and Najma, used to
produce up to 30,000 barrels per day of heavy crude before it
fell under control of the ultra-hardline militants two years
ago. It has also a small refinery to process some local oil.
"The rehabilitation process cannot resume unless the
security situation improves with the conclusion of the battle
for Mosul" some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Qayyara, oil
ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters.
The Iraqi army took Qayyara back last week and oil ministry
services started putting out fires at wells caused by insurgents
as a tactic to escape air surveillance and hamper the
progression of Iraqi forces.
The oil ministry also dug trenches to prevent oil spills
from reaching the Tigris river, Jihad said. "They were
contained," he added.
Angolan oil company Sonangol pulled out from an agreement to
increase output at the Qayyara fields in 2014, citing the
increased security risk.
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia,
pumps most of its crude from the southern region. The nation has
an average daily output of 4.6 million barrels per day.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing
by Mark Potter)