GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
WASHINGTON May 6 The Pentagon on Wednesday said Iraq's fight to secure the country's largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants was headed in the wrong direction and declined to predict the outcome of ongoing battle.
"It's been a tough, fluid fight," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren told a news briefing, adding that "right now it's flowing in the wrong direction."
"It could still turn around. At this point, it's impossible to predict how it's going to play out."
Reuters has reported insurgents hold large sections of the sprawling Baiji refinery complex in northern Iraq where policemen, soldiers and elite special forces are holding out. (Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham)
SINGAPORE, March 28 Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but crude continued to be weighed down by surging U.S. production and uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market.