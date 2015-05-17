WASHINGTON May 17 The Pentagon said on Sunday
that Islamic State militants had gained the advantage in
fighting in Ramadi and that if the western Iraqi city fell, the
U.S.-led coalition would support Iraqi forces "to take it back
later."
While stopping short of confirming Islamic State's statement
it had seized full control of Anbar province's capital, the
Defense Department appeared to leave open that possibility,
which would mark a major defeat for the Baghdad government.
"Ramadi has been contested since last summer and ISIL now
has the advantage," Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith said,
using another acronym for Islamic State. She said the loss of
the city would not mean the overall Iraq military campaign was
turning in Islamic State's favor, but acknowledged it would give
the group a "propaganda boost."
"That just means the coalition will have to support Iraqi
forces to take it back later," Smith said, adding that the
United States continued providing it with air support and
advice.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)