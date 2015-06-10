WASHINGTON, June 10 The Pentagon said on
Wednesday a decision to send 450 additional U.S. troops to Iraq
would help speed up the training and equipping of Sunni tribes
in Anbar province and support efforts by Iraqi security forces
to retake the Ramadi-Falluja corridor.
The U.S. Defense Department said in a statement that the
decision to add 450 troops at al Taqaddum air base in eastern
Anbar province was not a change in the U.S. mission in Iraq but
would enable an expansion of the overall training mission.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)