* Political blocs to propose keeping current party balance
-MPs
* Pressure to reform sparks crisis that could impede anti-IS
war
* Shi'ite leader Sadr's three ministers resign in
frustration
By Saif Hameed and Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, April 11 Iraq's parliament is unlikely
to vote on a new cabinet line-up proposed by Prime Minister
Haider al-Abadi in an attempt to curb corruption after lawmakers
said on Monday the dominant political blocs would name their own
ministerial candidates.
Abadi last month presented parliament with a list of 14
names, many of them academics, to free the ministries from the
grip of a political class he has accused of using a system of
ethnic and sectarian quotas instituted after the U.S.-led
invasion in 2003 to amass wealth and influence.
But political blocs, unhappy with Abadi's proposal to
replace their representatives with unaffiliated technocrats,
have opted instead to name substitutes that maintain the current
party balance, lawmakers said.
Abadi asked parliament on March 31 to accept, reject or
modify a line-up which also shrank the cabinet to 16 posts from
22. Lawmakers said they would take up to 10 days to respond.
That deadline passed at the weekend without a decision.
"There is no agreement on the list," said Abbas al-Bayati, a
Shi'ite Muslim MP from the ruling State of Law coalition. "The
blocs are trying to find substitutes for their own ministers in
the outgoing cabinet who would be technocrats at the same time."
Another senior Shi'ite lawmaker said it could take another
10 days or more before parliament votes on a revamped list.
"I see no clear response from the political blocs," to Abadi's
list, said Hamid al-Mutlaq, a Sunni Muslim MP.
At least two of Abadi's candidates, nominated for the posts
of finance and oil ministers, have withdrawn their names.
The three ministers from the political bloc led by powerful
Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has pressed Abadi for weeks
to replace party-affiliated ministers with independents,
resigned on Monday, citing frustration with the other parties'
refusal to give up their posts.
A statement from Al-Ahrar said the ministers of water,
industry and minerals, and housing and construction would no
longer attend cabinet meetings or go to their offices.
Iraq's oil minister made a similar move three weeks ago,
asking a deputy to carry out his functions.
The cabinet reshuffle is part of long-promised
anti-corruption measures that Abadi has to deliver on or risk
weakening his government as Iraqi forces gear up to try to
recapture the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting Baghdad on
Friday, urged Iraq not to let the political crisis interfere
with the fight against the jihadists and voiced unequivocal
support for the prime minister.
Abadi proposed the new cabinet in part under pressure from
the clergy of the Shi'ite majority community and popular
discontent at the lack of basic public services in a nation
facing economic crisis due to low global oil prices.
Sadr, whose opinion holds sway over tens of thousands of
followers, agreed to end street protests his supporters had been
holding since late February only after Abadi presented his
cabinet lineup. MPs close to Sadr have said he would not object
to an adjusted line-up as long as the ministers are technocrats
and not politicians.
Iraq, a major OPEC exporter which sits on one of the world's
largest oil reserves, ranks 161 out of 168 on Transparency
International's Corruption Perceptions Index.
