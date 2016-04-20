BAGHDAD, April 20 Iraq's powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday called for renewed protests after the nation's politicians missed a deadline he gave to vote on a cabinet of technocrats proposed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to tackle corruption.

In a statement received by email, Sadr called for "continuing peaceful protests under the same intensity and even more in order to pressure the politicians and the lovers of corruption."

"Nobody has the right to stop it otherwise the revolution will take another turn," he said in the statement.

Sadr renewed his call for the parliament to vote on the cabinet overhaul and asked MPs that represent him not to take part in any session other than the one to be convened for that purpose. (Reporting by Saif Hameed and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)