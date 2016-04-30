BAGHDAD, April 30 Hundreds of supporters of
Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Saturday stormed
Baghdad's Green Zone and some entered the parliament building
after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the
government, two Reuters witnesses said.
The protesters, who had gathered outside the heavily
fortified district housing government buildings and foreign
embassies, crossed a bridge over the Tigris River chanting, "The
cowards ran away!" in apparent reference to lawmakers leaving
parliament, one of the witnesses said.
A guard at a checkpoint said the protesters had not been
searched before entering. TV footage showed them waving Iraqi
flags and chanting "Peaceful, peaceful!". Some were standing on
top of concrete blast walls that form the outer barrier to the
Green Zone.
