BAGHDAD Iraq's powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Saturday he would re-start protests in 72 hours if the nation's leaders failed to vote on a technocrats' cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to stem corruption.

In a statement received from his office, Sadr addressed the warning to Abadi and the two other top state officials, President Fuad Masum and Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri.

Abadi is struggling to deliver on a plan to overhaul his government by bringing in independent professionals who can free their ministries from the grip of the dominant political groups.

